Published 19:52 IST, August 16th 2024
Devara Part 1: Saif Ali Khan Creates Havoc As Villain Bhaira In Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer
Koratala Siva released a short teaser showcasing Saif Ali Khan’s first look in his Telugu debut film, Devara Part 1 on his birthday which has now gone viral.
Saif Ali Khan in Devara teaser | Image: Youtube Screengrab
