Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Devara: Reason Behind Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Postponement Revealed

Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor has been scheduled to release on April 5. However, now it seems that the makers are planning to push the film further.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara
Devara | Image:Devara/X
Jr NTR's film Devara has been in the news for many reasons lately. While the film already was creating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement as this would be the actor's first film after the success of RRR, the association of actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also added to the excitement. Meanwhile, the producer of the film Nandamuri Kalyan Ram during the promotion of his film Devil talked in detail about Devara. He claimed that the film would have many special things in it which would be the first time in the history of Indian cinema, be it its VFX or underwater sequence.

In simple terms, the actor-producer claimed the film to be bigger than the popular British series Game Of Thrones. While all these updates kept the film in the spotlight, the recent involvement of the film's director Koratala Siva in a copyright infringement case from 2015 has begun the speculation that the film will be postponed. The speculations about the film pushing its release date from April 5 this year have been doing rounds for a while now, especially after the announcements of other big films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan eyeing a similar release date.

What are the factors behind Devara's postponement?

Now, Andhra Box Office has claimed in its report that the film is being postponed because, after around two weeks of talkie/action, part and three songs are yet to be shot for Devara. The makers, due to reasons best known to them, didn't work much on the film in January. Due to this, both the Music and VFX of the film are delayed and have become one of the major factors behind the postponement of the film.

Have the makers confirmed the postponement of the film yet?

Although all the reports about the Jr NTR starrer being postponed are mere speculations, the buzz is strong about the film giving up on its April 5 release date. Films like Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star and other Telugu films are now reportedly eyeing the release date. However, the makers of Devara are yet to confirm the news of the film's postponement or unveil a new release date. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:17 IST

