Updated March 12th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Devara Update: Saif Ali Khan To Join Sets With Jr NTR, Next Schedule To Begin In Goa

Saif Ali Khan will join the sets of Devara after recovering from his recent hand injury. Meanwhile, the next schedule of the film will start this month.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara
A new poster of Devara | Image:Jr NTR/X
  • 2 min read
Devara starring Jr NTR is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Apart from Jr NTR, Devara will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, it has been reported that Saif Ali Khan will soon join the sets of Devara as he has recovered from his hand injury.

Latest update about Devara

As per a report by Gulte, Saif Ali Khan will join the sets of Devara after recovering from his recent hand injury. Meanwhile, the next schedule of Devara with Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and others will start on March 19 in Goa. Janhvi Kapoor will also join the star cast of Devara during this particular schedule.

Devara poster | Image: X

 

What are the factors behind Devara's postponement?

According to Andhra Box Office, Devara was postponed because, after approximately two weeks of talkie/action, a part and three songs for Devara was yet to be shot. For reasons best known to them, the filmmakers did not work much on the film in January. As a result, both the film's music and visual effects have been delayed, and this has become one of the primary reasons for the film's postponement.

Devara still | Image: X

 

Saif Ali Khan also recently injured his arm, necessitating emergency surgery. Saif, who plays Bhairava in Devara, will soon return to set to complete his remaining scenes.

What is the theme and backdrop of Devara?

The first part of Devara will release in theatres on October 10. Nevertheless, according to OTTPlay, Jr NTR will play a dual role in Devara. According to reports, the film Devara, starring Jr NTR, is about a father and his son. Jr. NTR will reportedly play both father and son in the film. Only a portion of Jr NTR's son will be shown in Devara's first installment, with the remainder appearing in the sequel.
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

