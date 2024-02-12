Advertisement

Devara starring Jr NTR is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and will feature Janhvi Kapoor opposite Jr NTR. The shooting of the film is nearing its completion and will be released in two parts. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the plot details of Jr NTR starrer has surfaced online.

What is the theme and backdrop of Devara?

The first part of Devara will be released in theatres on April 5. However, it was reported that the film might not release on the said date due to delay in post production. Nevertheless, as per a report by OTTPlay, Jr NTR will be playing a dual role in Devara. As per the report, Devara starring Jr NTR is a story about a father and his son. Jr NTR will reportedly play both father and son in the movie. In the first part of Devara, only a part of Jr NTR's son will be shown and the rest will feature in the sequel.

In the past, Koratala Siva's first film, Mirchi, starring Prabhas, had the same father-son dynamic and was a huge success. Koratala appears to have returned to the solid theme and prepared a script for Devara. The film also explores the forgotten coastal lands that are used for smuggling.

Devara's theme is broad, addressing a variety of topics in its two-part release. The majority of the shooting of Koratala film has been completed, and the filmmakers are rushing to meet the release deadline. Devara is also noteworthy because it marks the Telugu debuts of Hindi stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. They were compensated handsomely for their roles in this major production.

OTT rights of Devara sold

As per reports, Netflix has bought the OTT rights of Devara starring Jr NTR. Meanwhile, netizens are waiting to watch Devara on big screens as Jr NTR is returning after the massive success of RRR. The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli and was praised by people across the globe.