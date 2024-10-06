Published 09:37 IST, October 6th 2024
Devara Vs Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Collection: Jr NTR's Film Pales In Comparison With Prabhas Starrer
Both Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Jr NTR's Devara are pan-India films but the collections of the two action-packed biggies are drastically different.
Kalki 2898 AD (L) released on May 9 earlier this year | Image: IMDb
