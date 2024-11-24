Published 22:59 IST, November 24th 2024
Devi Sri Prasad Vs Pushpa 2 Producers: Kissik Composer Attacks Makers Over His Role In Film Delay
According to reports, when DSP could not deliver the Pushpa 2 score in time, other music composers including Thaman were roped in for work completion.
Pushpa 2 The Rule: At the Kissik song launch event in Chennai, music composer Devi Sri Prasad addressed the ongoing controversy around the incomplete background score of the upcoming movie. Going back a few weeks, reports surfaced that Thaman and other music directors were brought in to complete the Pushpa 2 score in time for the release. At the Chennai event, DSP took the stage and spoke to the film's producer Ravi Shankar directly, calling him out fiercely in front of the cast members Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela and those who attended the event.
DSP hurt by Pushpa 2 producers, expresses his disappointment
Speaking about the alleged delay in delivering the background score of Pushpa 2 in time, a visibly upset DSP said, "Be it the payment from the producers or the credit to our work for a film, we should ask and get it. Nobody will give us the credit we deserve we don’t demand".
Seemingly attacking the producers of the film directly, he added, "Ravi Sir, the producer of the film loves me immensely but more than his love for me, he seems to be giving importance to the complaints he’s receiving about me. It seems like he and the team are finding issues with everything and anything related to me. I’m always on time in delivering my work, my timing is always right and I’m very much open but the team feels that I’m delivering songs and scores with delays."
