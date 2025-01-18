Dhanush Starrer Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Postponed To Avoid Clash With Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi?

Dhanush’s upcoming romantic film Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) has been generating excitement since its announcement. Initially set to release on February 7, 2025, makers have now announced that they have decided to push the premiere date further. With this move, fans are now speculating that this decision has been made to avoid a clash with Ajith Kumar‘s Vidaamuyarchi.

Sreyas, the director of Wunderbar Films, in a letter that was posted on the production house's X timeline, said, "Due to recent developments, NEEK is postponed to 21st February 2025. Thank you to everyone for your unconditional love and support. Om Namah Shivaya."

Although the production house did not specify which development, in particular, had prompted them to push their film's release to a later date, speculation was rife that the decision of the makers of director Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, to release their film on February 6 must have been the cause for NEEK’s postponement.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.