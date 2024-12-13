Did Allu Arjun React Subtly To His Arrest In Stampede Case? Netizens Decode His Hoodie's Caption

Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with a woman's death during a screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule last week.

At the time, the actor wore a hoodie featuring the tagline "Flower nahin, fire hai" from the recently released movie.

A video circulating online shows police officials arriving at Allu Arjun's residence and arresting him under heavy security. Images of the actor, escorted by police while wearing a t-shirt with the iconic dialogue from Pushpa, quickly went viral on social media.