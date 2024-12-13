Published 14:23 IST, December 13th 2024
Did Allu Arjun React Subtly To His Arrest In Stampede Case? Netizens Decode His Hoodie's Caption
Actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Telangana Police today in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre earlier this month.
Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with a woman's death during a screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule last week.
At the time, the actor wore a hoodie featuring the tagline "Flower nahin, fire hai" from the recently released movie.
A video circulating online shows police officials arriving at Allu Arjun's residence and arresting him under heavy security. Images of the actor, escorted by police while wearing a t-shirt with the iconic dialogue from Pushpa, quickly went viral on social media.
This is a developing story…
