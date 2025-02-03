Did Thandel Producer Allu Aravind Take A Jibe At Dil Raju's Game Changer Debacle? Netizens Believe So

Allu Aravind is gearing up for his next production Thandel, Chandoo Mondeti's romantic drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The romantic thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7. A pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Sunday, attended by actors and directors from the industry. Speaking at the event, the veteran producer surprisingly criticised the recent failure of S. Shankar's action film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and produced by Dil Raju.

Allu Aravind takes a dig at Dil Raju’s Game Changer flop

In a viral video on X(formerly Twitter), Allu Aravind speaks in Telugu at an event, saying, “Dil Raju made history recently. One of his films was like this (gesturing down, implying Game Changer), while another was like this (gesturing up, hinting at Sankranthi Vastunam).

He was raided by the Income Tax department. A lot happened in a week,” he adds with a smile.

Internet unimpressed by Allu Aravind's remark

The internet wasn't impressed by Aravind's dig at Dil Raju. One X user shared an old clip of Aravind’s son, actor Allu Arjun , admitting in Telugu, “I was once rejoicing when a film failed.” Another user commented on the clip, “ Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” Someone else remarked, “They are trolling Dil Raju now? Hahahah.” A third added, “@AlwaysRamCharan, do you realise how they are enjoying your movie failures?”

Some people defended Allu Aravind as well. One user argued, “No megastar posted a single appreciation tweet for Pushpa 2’s success, but Allu Arjun and his father are expected to always support megastars. What kind of logic is that?”