'Didn't Receive Notice': Allu Arjun Reveals TRUTH on Denial of Police Permission to Visit Theatre

Allu Arjun addressed the press at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday evening, December 21, to address the fresh allegations made against him by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in the assembly. The actor has been blamed for the stampede incident that happened outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere. During the press conference, Allu Arjun got emotional and shared that he wanted to watch his movie in the theatre to see the result of his three years of hard work. However, the allegations made that he visited the theatre despite being denied police permission is 'false'.