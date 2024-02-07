English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:32 IST

DNS Update: Nagarjuna's Role, Plot Of Dhanush Starrer Revealed

Dhanush and Nagarjuna will be seen sharing screen space in Sekhar Kammula's next, tentatively titled DNS. Nagarjuna is reportedly all set to play the antagonist

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga | Image:Youtube
Dhanush has just seen through the release of his first film of 2024, Captain Miller. The film is enjoying a fairly successful run at the box office also having seen through a Telugu release towards the end of January. Nagarjuna too, has seen through the release of his first film of 2024, Naa Saami Ranga. The two actors are now collaborating on their next film, tentatively titled DNS, which is being helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

Nagarjuna to play an antagonist in DNS?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Sekhar Kammula's DNS is well on track. The team has reportedly completed filming for two back to back schedules. The schedules in question have seen the actors wrap up much of the primary confrontation scenes. Another interesting detail the report carries, are the particulars of Nagarjuna's role in the film.

A previous Aakashvaani report had asserted that DNS would come to be titled Dharavi and is being mounted as a gangster drama set in Mumbai with politics making up a strong undercurrent in the film. Reportedly, Nagarjuna will be seen as the antagonist in DNS as he goes head to head with Dhanush's character.

DNS recently expanded its cast


DNS recently announced an important addition to the star studded cast. Jim Sarbh has officially been brought on board the film, in what will mark his Telugu debut. Besides Jim Sarbh, DNS will also star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Dhanush.

The film's most recent schedule has been going on in Tirupati - a schedule which needed to be halted owing to the crowds that were gathering to see Dhanush in action. As a matter of fact, the traffic headed for the main temple had to be diverted to bring the situation under control. A source close to the production confirmed how though the commotion and halt in shooting slowed down the team, Kammula effectively salvaged time. A release date for DNS is yet to be announced.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:32 IST

