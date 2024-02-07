Advertisement

Dhanush has just seen through the release of his ambitious Tamil film, Captain Miller. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Dhanush, the film released in theatres at the commencement of the Pongal weekend. As per a Sacnilk report, the film has minted ₹43.5 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹65.55 crores. Dhanush has already commenced work on his next spate of projects, among which is his Telugu film, tentatively titled DNS. An important update has been made about the same.

Jim Sarbh to share screen space with Dhanush



Jim Sarbh is reportedly all set to mark his Telugu debut. The actor has been officially brought on board for Dhanush's next Telugu film - currently titled DNS. DNS, is reportedly being mounted as a trilingual film. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, last seen in Animal, and Akkineni Nagarjuna, last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, in pivotal roles.

The filming for DNS has only recently commenced. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is being bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Amigos Creations. The musical score for the film is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Jim Sarbh was only recently nominated for an Emmy



For the unversed, Jim Sarbh essayed the role of Indian nuclear physicist Homi J Bhabha in web series Rocket Boys. He was nominated for the same at this years Emmy awards. Sarbh lost the potential win to Martin Freeman for his performance in The Responder.

Addressing his Emmy nomination, speaking with Variety, Sarbh said, "I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world."