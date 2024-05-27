Updated May 27th, 2024 at 00:07 IST
Do You Know Who Virat Kohli's Favourite Tollywood Star Is? Take A Guess
Virat Kohli has always been candid when it comes to sharing his take on showbiz. The cricketer recently opened up about his favourite Tollywood star.
Virat Kohli is an avid movie buff and he has time and again come up with prompt answers when asked about his choice of songs and films which he cannot get enough of. Not many however, are aware of the fact that the ace cricketer is actually also an avid Tollywood cinema enthusiast. As a matter of fact, he also has a favourite actor from the industry, the name for which, was recently shared by the cricketer.
Virat Kohli reveals the name of his favourite Tollywood actor
In a recent conversation with Eenadu, Virat Kohli revealed the name of his favourite actor from Tollywood. It is none other than Jr NTR. As a matter of fact, Kohli also revealed how when the team lifted the Oscar for Naatu Naatu under the Best Original Song category last year, he had celebrated the moment with his own version of the song's now iconic choreography.
He said, “Junior NTR is my best friend among Telugu heroes. He’s very much admired as an actor. Words are not enough to describe NTR’s performance in RRR. I expressed my happiness by doing Naatu, Naatu when I found out they won an Oscar.”
What is next for Jr NTR?
Jr NTR is currently wrapping up the last leg of filming for Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva directorial, initially set for a release on April 5, was eventually delayed to October 10. The film will incidentally mark leading lady Janhvi Kapoor's acting debut in Tollywood. Jr NTR has also just commenced filming for Ayan Mukerji's War 2. The Hrithik Roshan starrer will be featuring Jr NTR in the role of the primary antagonist.
As a matter of fact, War 2 marks Jr NTR's first Bollywood project, thus marking his debut. Also currently in the works in Prashanth Neel's NTR31, rumoured to be titled Dragon with Rashmika Mandanna being considered for the female lead.
