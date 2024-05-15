Advertisement

Ram Pothineni is celebrating his celebrating his 36th birthday today, May 15, and on this occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Double ISMART have shared a teaser. The action thriller, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. In the movie, they will be seen at loggerheads. The movie is the sequel to the hit film iSmart Shankar.

Watch the teaser of Double ISMART

The teaser starts with a voice-over introducing Ram Pothineni as Ustaad iSmart Shankar aka Double ISMART, who finds himself waking up in a lab. His character is shown bad** flirting with girls and fighting with what appears to be a goon. His antics attract a gangster Big Bull (played by Sanjay Dutt). The clip offers, the veteran Bollywood star fighting and killing goons introducing him as ruthless. The teaser also introduced Kavya Thapar as the lead actress. Not to forget, Ram Pothineni shaking his legs at some foot-taping numbers.

(A still from teaser | Image: YouTube)

The movie has been made on a high budget with large-scale sets and top-class technical standards.

What else do we know about Double ISMART?

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, the film also stars Gurbani Judge in the supporting role. The soundtrack album and background score for the film were composed by Mani Sharma. The film has cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli. Double iSmart will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 8, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, but was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

(A still from teaser | Image: YouTube)

Talking about iSmart Shankar (2019), the movie earned positive reviews and became a commercial success by minting ₹80 crore worldwide.