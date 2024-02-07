Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's latest film Guntur Kaaram has been performing well in theatres despite tough competition from other Sankranthi releases. However, what grabbed the attention of the viewers was Mahesh Babu's rowdy avatar smoking a beedi. Following the film's release, the Guntur Kaaram star opened up about how smoking a 'beedi' for the movie affected his health. He further discouraged people from smoking as it causes health hazards.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

Mahesh Babu reveals how smoking affected his health

In a conversation with Haarika and Hassine Creations, who backed Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu revealed that he had migraines when he began shooting for Guntur Kaaram. He said that smoking a beedi affected his health. Following this, the film's director Trivikram Srinivas came to his aid and gave him an ayurvedic alternative.

Advertisement

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

He said, "I don’t smoke and won’t encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I got migraine. I went and told Trivikram and he was thinking about what to do. Then he researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it."

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu returned to the big screens after a gap of two years with Guntur Kaaram. He was last seen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata that released in 2022.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

Guntur Kaaram likely to enter ₹100 crore club in India

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram hit the theatres on January 12 alongside other releases. While the film is still performing well at the box office, it is facing a tough competition from Teja Sajja's HanuMan as it surpassed its collection on January 16. As per Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram saw a slight drop and earned an estimated amount of ₹11.50 crore at the box office. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹94.5 crore. Nevertheless, it is expected that the film will enter the ₹100 crore club in a day or so. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram is marching towards the ₹200 crore worldwide. Further, the Mahesh Babu starrer enjoyed an occupancy of 37.24 percent in India on January 16.