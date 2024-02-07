English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

DYK Mahesh Babu Suffered From Migraine After Smoking Beedi For Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu, who is basking in the success of Guntur Kaaram, recently revealed that smoking beedi gave him migraines while shooting for the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image:X/Mahesh Babu fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's latest film Guntur Kaaram has been performing well in theatres despite tough competition from other Sankranthi releases. However, what grabbed the attention of the viewers was Mahesh Babu's rowdy avatar smoking a beedi. Following the film's release, the Guntur Kaaram star opened up about how smoking a 'beedi' for the movie affected his health. He further discouraged people from smoking as it causes health hazards.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

 

Mahesh Babu reveals how smoking affected his health

In a conversation with Haarika and Hassine Creations, who backed Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu revealed that he had migraines when he began shooting for Guntur Kaaram. He said that smoking a beedi affected his health. Following this, the film's director Trivikram Srinivas came to his aid and gave him an ayurvedic alternative.

Advertisement
A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

 

He said, "I don’t smoke and won’t encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I got migraine. I went and told Trivikram and he was thinking about what to do. Then he researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it."

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu returned to the big screens after a gap of two years with Guntur Kaaram. He was last seen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata that released in 2022.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

 

Guntur Kaaram likely to enter ₹100 crore club in India

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram hit the theatres on January 12 alongside other releases. While the film is still performing well at the box office, it is facing a tough competition from Teja Sajja's HanuMan as it surpassed its collection on January 16. As per Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram saw a slight drop and earned an estimated amount of ₹11.50 crore at the box office. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹94.5 crore. Nevertheless, it is expected that the film will enter the ₹100 crore club in a day or so. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram is marching towards the ₹200 crore worldwide. Further, the Mahesh Babu starrer enjoyed an occupancy of 37.24 percent in India on January 16.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement