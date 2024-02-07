Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu opened to a great start at the box office with a collection of ₹41.5 crore in India, surpassing the collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa in Telugu language. However, after facing stiff competition from other Sankranti releases like HanuMan, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, and others, the film began to receive lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike. On its second day, January 13, the film grossed only ₹13.55 crore in India, representing a significant 70% decline. On day three, the film collected ₹14.5 crore, and on day four, it remained steady at the box office, earning an estimated ₹14.50 crore. Despite a dip in its collection, the film managed to score in double digits on day five, as per Sacnilk.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

Guntur Kaaram likely to enter ₹100 crore club in India

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram hit the theatres on January 12 alongside other releases. While the film is still performing well at the box office, it is facing a tough competition from Teja Sajja's HanuMan as it surpassed its collection on January 16. As per Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram saw a slight drop and earned an estimated amount of ₹11.50 crore at the box office. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹94.5 crore. Nevertheless, it is expected that the film will enter the ₹100 crore club in a day or so. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram is marching towards the ₹200 crore worldwide. Further, the Mahesh Babu starrer enjoyed an occupancy of 37.24 percent in India on January 16.

Advertisement

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

Guntur Kaaram's team to take legal action

Despite garnering positive reviews from both audiences and critics, Guntur Kaaram fell victim to what appears to be a deliberate effort to tarnish its image. The alleged orchestration of fake votes is believed to be part of a larger strategy by an unidentified anti-group.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

The Film Chamber is reportedly sending legal notices to BookMyShow, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged fake voting campaign. The film's team, along with the producer, is reportedly scheduled to meet with cyber crime police on Monday to officially file a complaint. The aim is to take legal action against those engaged in negative publicity, with concerns looming about the potential decrease in movie collections due to the alleged zero rating.