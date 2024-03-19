×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

DYK Olivia Morris' Character Was Killed In The Initial Version Of SS Rajamouli's Film RRR?

During a fan meet in Japan, SS Rajamouli talked about the pre-climax scene of RRR and revealed that the original version was quite different.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli | Image:SS Rajamouli/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli recently attended the special RRR screening in Japan on March 18. During a fan meet, the filmmaker spoke about the climax scene of RRR. Rajamouli revealed that the initial version of the climax scene was way different from what audiences saw on the big screens.

What was the initial climax scene of RRR?

During the fan meet in Japan, SS Rajamouli talked about the pre-climax scene where Raju aka Ram Charan and Bheem aka Jr NTR come to blows in a massive fight that ends with the latter being imprisoned by the colonial authorities. Rajamouli revealed that the scenes were edited and in the original scene, Jenny (Bheem's love interest aka Olivia Morris) had died. However, the makers changed the climax scene and Bheem was reunited with Jenny and his family.

SS Rajamouli meets his loyal fan in Japan during RRR screening

SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli were blown away by the sweet gesture of an elderly lady in Japan. The woman waited in the cold to personally meet the RRR director and gift him 1000 origami cranes that she made herself.

Rajamouli with his fan in Japan | Image: X

 

Later, Rajamouli took to his social media handle X to share photos with the fan and pen a special note for her. He wrote, "In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck& health. This 83yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful."

SS Rajamouli's RRR rose to prominence of global platforms and even received an Oscar award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Not just that, but the film won several awards at international film festivals and award shows.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

