Ravi Teja starrer Eagle is set to make its theatrical debut in Telugu and Hindi on February 9. While the film was previously scheduled to release on January 13, the makers opted for a voluntary postponement to facilitate a solo release of their movie and a smoother release for other Sankranthi films. However, Eagle still hasn't got the solo release the makers were hoping for.

Despite the Film Chamber's commitment to grant Ravi Teja starrer a "solo" release, some other films have been given the same release dates as Eagle. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Lal Salaam are scheduled for release on February 9 while Yatra 2 is scheduled for release on February 8. In response, People Media Factory penned a letter to the Film Chamber and urged them to hounour their word.

The letter acquired by Gulte read, “The chamber conveyed in a meeting and asked us to have one of the producers postpone the movie. Honoring the chamber’s decision, we postponed the movie’s release date. By taking the assurance from the chamber we will get a solo date. As the chamber acknowledged in the press meet held by the chamber. Unfortunately, we have been seeing more releases every day and we request you to take this matter off and give us a solo release.”

Addressing the clash with Ravi Teja's Eagle, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona director Sundeep Kishan mentioned contacting the Till Square team to confirm they weren't releasing on the same date before announcing February 9.

He emphasised his admiration for Ravi Teja but clarified that no promise regarding the release date had been communicated to his team. Sundeep expressed the significance of the chosen date for Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, highlighting the stakes involved, and suggested an openness to discussion if Ravi Teja's team reaches out.