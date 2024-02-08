Advertisement

The makers of Eagle were all set to see through the film's much awaited release over the Sankranti weekend. Despite the original release date for the film being set for January 13, the Ravi Teja film was pulled out of the already chock-a-block full Sankranti weekend. However, to mark the occasion of Sankranti, the makers have now released a new poster from the film.

Eagle makers share new poster



People Media Factory, the production house bankrolling Eagle, took to their official X handle to share a new poster from the film. The poster in question features Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar taking a stroll through a field in bloom. The caption to the post reads, "May the spirit of #Sankranthi bring new beginnings and abundant joy, wishing you all a very #HappySankranthi - Team #EAGLE Worldwide Grand Release on FEB 9th in Telugu & Hindi! #EAGLEonFEB9th"

Eagle stars Ravi Teja in the lead with an ensemble cast comprising of Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaram, Madhoo, Navdeep and Srinivas Avasarala. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Eagle has been produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla. The film will now release in theatres on February 9.

Why was the release date for Eagle postponed?



Though Eagle was initially slated for a release on January 13, news of its postponement was announced on January 8. Ravi Teja shared the announcement on his social media handles. The reason cited for the postponement was to allow the already releasing lineup of projects - namely, Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga - to fare well at the box office with one less source of competition.

The caption to the post read, "Taking a step back for the welfare of our Telugu Cinema A little change in the arrival not in the shot & target #EAGLE from February 9th,2024 :)))) Wishing the very best to all the films releasing this Sankranthi"