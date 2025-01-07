Fact Check: Did Chandramukhi Makers Really Send Nayanthara A ₹5 Crore Legal Notice?

Nayanthara's legal troubles are not seemingly getting out of the headlines anytime soon. After Dhanush issued a notice to her and her husband Vignesh Shivan over the unauthorised use of footage from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, reports surfaced that the makers of the 2005 film Chandramukhi also demanded ₹5 crore for the use of footage in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. However, as per reports, the production house has now clarified that Nayanthara did indeed obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the footage.

Chandramukhi makers clarify they didn't demand ₹5 cr from Nayanthara for use of footage in her Netflix documentary

Tamil film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X handle and shared the copy of the NOC issued by Sivaji Productions to Nayanthara as per him. The certificate confirmed, “This is to certify that Sivaji Productions has no objection to the use of the following footage in the Netflix documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.” The time stamps from Chandramukhi are listed below."

It continued, “We confirm that Rowdy Pictures has been granted permission to use, reproduce, distribute, and/or sub-license the aforementioned video footage exclusively for use in the Netflix series titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.’”

The statement further clarified, “We also declare that we shall hold Rowdy Pictures (including affiliates, licensees/sub-licensees, and assigns) harmless from any claims and/or disputes arising out of the use of the video footage as authorised under the certificate/letter.”

The NOC from Sivaji Productions did not mention any payment, dispelling rumours that the company demanded ₹5 crore from Rowdy Pictures for using footage from Chandramukhi in the documentary.

How does Nayanthara's fairytale become a legal mess?

This comes after Dhanush decides to take Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan to court for not adhering to the case filed against her. For the unversed, Nayanthara's performance in the 2005 film Chandramukhi was a defining moment in her career.