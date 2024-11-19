sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 00:13 IST, November 19th 2024

Fahadh Faasil's Wife Nazriya Nazim Hypes His Role In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: A Complete FaFa Show

While Fahadh's cop character was just introduced in the first movie, his face-off with Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj will be shown at length in Pushpa 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fahadh Faasil plays a cop in Pushpa franchise
Fahadh Faasil plays a cop in Pushpa franchise | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:13 IST, November 19th 2024