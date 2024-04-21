Advertisement

Days after Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh fell prey to AI-generated deepfake videos of them endorsing a political party, a video of Allu Arjun promoting the Congress party surfaced online on Sunday, April 21. The original video was taken from the actor's appearance at the India Day parade in New York in 2021, which he attended as a representative of the country commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

Allu Arjun promotes political party in fake video

In the clip, the actor can be seen dressed in a white bandhgala with a tricolour scarf on his neck. He is seen waving at fans while roaming the streets of NYC as part of the rally. While the video is authentic, the caption written on it gives the wrong idea. It says, “Jay Congress Vijay Congress,” making it seem like Allu Arjun is campaigning for the said party.

Other victims of fake video, news

Previously, Ranveer Singh went through something similar when a video of the actor was edited to make it look like he wasendorsing a political party. He even reacted to the clip with a post on X that said, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

Advertisement

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn 💀 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial)

Similarly, Aamir Khan’s purported 27-second clip went viral on social media, in which he can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla). The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, Satyamev Jayate. A spokesperson for Aamir Khan on Tuesday said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party.

Advertisement

An FIR was filed at the Khar police station following a complaint by Aamir’s office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.