Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Family Star Actor Vijay Deverakonda Calls Rashmika Mandanna 'Lucky' - Here's Why

Do you know, that Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star has a special connection with actress Rashmika Mandanna?

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Image:X
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting their movie Family Star across the country. However, not many know that the release date has a special connection with Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating for years now and reports were rife that they were going to get engaged in February 2024, but neither Vijay nor Rashmika addressed the rumours.

What is the special connection between Rashmika Mandanna and Family Star?

Interestingly, it is Rashmika's birthday on the day the film is hitting the theatres - April 5. The actress will be turning 28. During one of the promotional events the actor was asked about the choice of date, to this, he replied that this happened because it falls during the holiday season. When further mentioned that it is coinciding with Rashmika's birthday, the actor said, "Yes, it's Rashmika's birthday. I think it will be lucky for us."

(A file photo of Vijay and Rashmika | Image: Instagram)

This response has fueled the existing rumours about their rumoured relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna often fuel relationship rumours

In March, Rashmika shared a photo on the occasion of Women's Day on her Instagram handle. It shows her posing for the camera in a pink cap and writing, “Happy women’s day to all my lovely ladies.. Being a woman is a blessing.. remember that!”

The eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the pink cap and dug out an old video, Vijay had shared to promote his Rowdy Wear Business. In the reel, he was seen wearing the identical pink cap with a white  T-shirt and captioned it as "Runnin. New York. #RWDY."

The couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Earlier in an interview, Vijay was asked about their rumoured engagement. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay said, “I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year...”

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:43 IST

