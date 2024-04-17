Advertisement

Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur released in theatres on April 5. The film, which was made on a budget of ₹100 crore, is currently struggling to breakeven at the box office. Nevertheless, the OTT rights of the film have been sold to a leading streaming platform.

Where to watch Family Star online?

According to reports, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights of Family Star. The platform will stream the Vijay Deverakonda starrer from May 3. The word is that Amazon Prime is in talks with Dil Raju about an early OTT release, and it is to see if the date changes in the coming days. Prime Video paid a high price for the digital rights to Family Star, and given that the film was a flop, fans will have to wait and see how it performs on streaming services.

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju | Image: Instagram

Family Star's box office performance

With a rather underwhelming performance at the box office, it seems like producer Dil Raju is going to lose more money than he expected due to Family Star. The Family Star has earned ₹28.15 crore worldwide in one week according to Sacnilk. In India, the Telugu film has collected ₹17.08 crore in its first week. Its headed towards a disaster verdict.

Advertisement

A still from Family Star | Image: IMDb

According to the Deccan Chronicle, a source in the know revealed, "It was a losing proposition even before the release of the family drama since it was made with a huge budget. US schedules cost a bomb besides star remunerations and fewer reshoots which added to producer's woes. Director Parasuram spent lavishly hoping to score a winner and it ended up escalating the budget estimates." Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram's reunion after Geeta Govindam but the duo has failed to recreate the charm of their previous collaboration.