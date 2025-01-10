Fan Watches Allu Arjun Movie During Game Changer Show, Video Goes Viral - Netizens Ask 'Itni Kharab Hai Kya'

Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and SJ Surya released in cinemas today, ie, January 10 after several delays. Even before the film released, it had created lot of buzz and excitement among netizens. Now, the film is getting mixed reaction on social media

Game Changer’s opinion by netizens, say ‘average filmography’

Seems like netizens are unhappy with S Shankar directorial. The film has opened to mixed reviews and some have even trolled the film by saying Indian 2 is much better than Game Changer. This film of Ram Charan is the first comeback to the big screen after three years and post the birth his daughter Klin Kaara. Few fans who went to watch the film gave their honest review and said that this film is a big disaster. One fan was even watching an Allu Arjun film during the Game Changer show.

One user wrote, “Indian 2 and Acharya 2 100 times better. Cringe first half, Routine story and Average filmography…#Gamechanger #GameOver…#DisasterGamechanger

Another user wrote, “Oscar level performance…#DisasterGamechanger#GameOver”.

First 2025 Disaster Movies…#GameOver”.

Oreyy shankaruu ma nanna 40 rupees isthene waste cheyyanu kadha ra nuv 400 kotlu ala ela waste chesav raa…Game changer…Gameover”. (Arey, Shankar, even if my grandfather gives ₹40, I won’t waste it, but you got ₹400 crore and yet you wasted it).

Okay, this sums up the situation. Audience reaction on #AlluArjun and #Ramcharan performances.”

Ram Charan-Kiara Advani’s Game Changer leaked online

One of the most highest anticipated films of Ram Charan’s career- Game Changer has fallen victim to the piracy. The movie has been leaked online on torrent platforms including Filmyzilla, Movierulz and Tamilrockerz in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p and HD versions.

File photo of Ram Charan in Game Changer | Source: Instagram