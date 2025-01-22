Fauji Director Hanu Raghavapudi Shares Big Update On Prabhas Starrer Period War Drama: We Have Created...

Prabhas has been busy working on multiple films for months, including a project with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. Their upcoming film, rumoured to be titled Fauji is currently in production. While excitement for this period war drama has been slowly building up among fans, filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi recently spilt some beans about his collaboration with Prabhas.

Hanu Raghavapudi makes a big statement about his film with Prabhas

Speaking with Rajesh Manne in an interview, the director teased that fans can expect a never-before-seen spectacle in the movie.

He stated, “My film with Prabhas garu will be quite surprising. We have created a never-before world for the film." This has generated more excitement among fans looking forward to the period drama.

Why did Prabhas miss the Kalki 2898 AD screening in Japan?

In December 2024, reports surfaced about Prabhas sustaining an ankle injury while working on the sets of Fauji. This came to light after the actor missed the premiere of his previous film, Kalki 2898 AD, in Japan.

Addressing the situation, the Rebel Star explained the reason for his absence. He stated, “Thank you for always showering so much love on me and my work. I had been looking forward to going to Japan for a long time. However, I am very sorry to say that I sprained my ankle during filming and was unable to attend. Our distributor, Twin, has been extremely supportive, and we are grateful for all their efforts in getting Kalki 2898 AD ready for release on Friday, January 3rd. I hope to see you soon. — Prabhas.”