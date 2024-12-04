First Photos | Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Perform Puja At Their Wedding Ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 4. The ceremony took place at Annapurna Studios, which was established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The 22-acre property is located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad. The first photos of the newlyweds are now doing rounds on social media. Sobhita donned a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree. The bride was adorned in heavy jewellery as she performed the wedding rituals. Chay paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary ANR, by donning traditional attire called pancha reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wed at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's first photos from dreamy wedding

The couple tied the knot in the presence of friends and family. As per reports, over 300 guests were invited by the Akkineni and the Dhulipala families for the festivities. For their special day, the actors honoured the family’s tradition and culture.

Sobhita Dhulipala performs puja at her wedding | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya wore a pancha at his wedding | Image: X



Naga Chaitanya donned the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision struck an emotional chord with fans, who took to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his grandfather ANR and his family's roots. Sobhita chose a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala relationship timeline

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship rumours surfaced months after the former split up with his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The speculations were confirmed after photos of the duo from foreign vacations and intimate parties found their way on social media. The couple remained mum about their romance until their engagement.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engged in an intimate ceremony | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya put rumours to rest as the two exchanged rings on August 8, 2024. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on his X, confirming the union of the couple. The senior actor shared two pictures on his X in which he is seen hugging his son and Sobhita. All of them are in traditional attire.