First Visuals! Allu Arjun Returns Home After Spending Night In Chanchalguda Jail | WATCH

Allu Arjun, who secured interim bail of four weeks in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, walked out of the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad amid a rousing welcome from his fans. The actor was arrested on December 13 by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest movie Pushpa 2 on December 4.

After being sent to judicial custody by a lower court, the Telangana High Court granted bail to Allu Arjun saying, "As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty." the matter will be taken up for hearing again on January 21.

Videos from Chanchalguda jail go viral

The mood was jubilant outside the Chanchalguda jail, where Allu Arjun was released after hours in custody. While the actor did not face the cameras on his release, a barrage of fans were spotted outside the police station and his residence to show their support for the icon star. Police officials escorted him to his vehicles safely amid heavy crowds that cheered after his release. Videos from the time have gone viral on social media.

Allu Arjun's arrest comes amid the roaring success of his latest release Pushpa 2 on December 5. The movie has emerged as the week 1 highest-grosser Hindi film, beating big Bollywood releases Pathaan, Jawan and Animal.

Arrest, custody, bail: What transpired on December 13

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 from his Banjara Hills residence. He was presented before a lower court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, following which he was shifted to the Chanchalguda jail. Later, the Telangana HC pronounced the order granting him bail while he was being taken to jail. The court directed the actor to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation, while granting him interim bail. He had to furnish ₹50,000 bail bond to the jail superintendent.