Frustrated Mahesh Babu Fans Go Berserk, Vandalise Theatre Over Missing Khaleja Scenes | Watch

Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja re-released in 4K today, May 30, with special premieres in selected theatres the day before. Fans eagerly attended to revisit Trivikram Srinivas’ 2010 classic cult film but were shocked to discover several scenes missing. Many videos and photos making rounds on social media, showing fans confronting theatre staff to demand explanations for the incomplete screening.

Fans pick fights over missing scenes in Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, video goes viral

Many fans expressed their frustration on X (formerly Twitter) regarding missing footage from the film. One fan shared a video showing people arguing with the projectionist while the movie continued to play. The caption read, “Orey song cut chesaru ani chepali kadha raa mundhey fans tho aatalu adadhu @KhalejaTheFilm direct adham pagal du manolu cinema api du, Sunday monday song ledhu movie lo. (Don’t you need to tell fans beforehand if you’re cutting out footage? Fans broke glass here and stopped the film from playing. Sunday Monday song is missing).”

Another fan uploaded a video of viewers halting a screening while shouting in unison, commenting, “Sunday Monday song ledu. Nalo naku devudu kanipisthunnadu scene ledu. Evadu kodite dhimma thirigi dialogue ledu. Chesthe comedy nene cheyali scene ledu.. inka em chesukodaniki ee re release. Worst planning ra @KhalejaTheFilm #Khaleja4K. Anduke ee gola theatre lopala.”

Some fans also highlighted the absence of key scenes, sharing images of the missing content and questioning the film team’s choices.

More about Khaleja