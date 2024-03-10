Advertisement

Gaami is an adventure film that stars Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and Abhinaya. The film released in theaters on March 8, coinciding with the Maha Sivarathri festival. Gaami is directed by Vidyadhar Kagita. Gaami follows the adventurous journey of an orphan, Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, which are used to treat a disease. It only happens once every 36 years, and it is his only opportunity to change his life. He (Vishwak Sen) then embarks on a journey to the Himalayan mountain Dronagiri. The film has opened to a positive response and collected ₹3.7 crore on its first day. Let's see how the film performed on its first Saturday.

Gaami poster | Image: X

Gaami continues its dream run in theatres

As per Sacnilk, Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami earned ₹2.50 crore on its second day, taking its total collection to ₹5.97 crore. Gaami had an overall 42.13 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. The morning shows of Gaami registered an occupancy of 28.12 percent, while the afternoon shows had an overall occupancy of 42.96 percent. On the other hand, the evening shows had 45/37 occupancy while the night shows featured an upward graph with an ocupancy of 52.07 percent. Chennai and Hyderabad had the highest occupancy for Gaami starring Vishwak Sen.

Meanwhile, Gaami clashed with Premalu Telugu version in theatres. Premalu was a success in Malayalam but recently released in Telugu language. However, Vishwak Sen's film has put a strong show despite clashing with Premalu.

Gaami final review

Gaami, which translates to traveller, is an epic adventure drama film starring Vishwak Sen as Aghora, a wounded hero who embarks on a mystical journey into the deep Himalayas in search of a cure for touch starvation.

Despite its slow pace, Gaami's first half is compelling. The visuals and score contribute to a technically sound production. The intermission is abrupt, but the central issue keeps us eager for the second half.

Gaami can be slow and dull at times, but it certainly offers a unique experience, even if some of its subplots are underdeveloped. For those who enjoy new approaches, the visuals, score, and setting make it worth watching.