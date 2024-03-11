×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishwak Sen Starrer Mints Over ₹20 Crore Worldwide

Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami earned ₹1.91 crore on its third day, taking its total collection to ₹8.91 crore. Gaami had an overall 32.05 percent Telugu occupancy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaami
Gaami | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gaami is an adventure film that stars Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and Abhinaya. The film released in theaters on March 8, coinciding with the Maha Sivarathri festival. Gaami is directed by Vidyadhar Kagita. Gaami follows the adventurous journey of an orphan, Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, which are used to treat a disease. It only happens once every 36 years, and it is his only opportunity to change his life. He (Vishwak Sen) then embarks on a journey to the Himalayan mountain Dronagiri. The film has opened to a positive response and collected ₹3.7 crore on its first day. Let's see how the film performed on its first Sunday.

Gaami runs successfully in theatres

As per Sacnilk, Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami earned ₹1.91 crore on its third day, taking its total collection to ₹8.91 crore. Gaami had an overall 32.05 percent Telugu occupancy on Sunday. The morning shows of Gaami registered an occupancy of 22.70 percent, while the afternoon shows had an overall occupancy of 35.96 percent. On the other hand, the evening shows had 39.66 occupancy while the night shows featured an upward graph with an ocupancy of 29.88 percent. Chennai and Hyderabad had the highest occupancy for Gaami starring Vishwak Sen.

Gaami still | Image: X

 

Gaami worlwide collection

Gaami's three-day theatrical run earned a commendable ₹20.3 crores worldwide, demonstrating its strong box office performance. The true test for the film begins today, and if it continues to perform well, it has a chance to shine this week, especially with no major releases on the horizon.

Gaami box office collection | Image; X

 

Gaami's talented cast includes Chandini Chowdhary, Abhinaya, Mohammad Samad, Harika Pedada, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parak, and others. Naresh Kumaran's captivating score enhances the film, which has received support from Karthik Sabareesh and a number of crowd-funders. Keep an eye out for more exciting news about Gaami and other upcoming releases.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

