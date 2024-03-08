×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

Gaami Early Reviews: Netizens Call Vishwak Sen Starrer A 'Visual' Spectacle

Gaami, which translates to traveller, is an epic adventure drama film starring Vishwak Sen as Aghora, a wounded hero who embarks on a mystical journey.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaami
Gaami | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Gaami is an adventure film to starring Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and Abhinaya. The film released in theatres on March 8, coinciding with the Maha Sivarathri festival. Gaami is helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita. Gaami follows the adventurous journey of an orphan, Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disease. It only comes around once every 36 years, and it is his only chance to change his life. He (Vishwak Sen) then sets out on a journey to the Himalayan mountain Dronagiri. The film has opened to a great response in theatres as moviegoers are enjoying the visuals of the film. Let's check out the early reviews of Gaami.

Gaami early reviews

Gaami, which translates to traveller, is an epic adventure drama film starring Vishwak Sen as Aghora, a wounded hero who embarks on a mystical journey into the deep Himalayas to find a cure for his touch starvation. The film has been doing well and fans have praised Gaami for its top notch visuals and intriguing storyline. Fans have praised Vishwak Sen for his screen presence in Gaami and the way he has presented his character. Let's check out some early reviews of Gaami.

A social media user posted a Gaami review and wrote, "Visual Wonder. Highly intriguing. Spectacular Music. Anna em kotti teesaru anna #Gaami. Pakka National Award Fix aipondi Team. @VishwakSenActor Next level undi movie. Hatsoff to the Director #Vidyadhar. Music aithe ammooo."

Another user posted Gaami review and wrote, "#Gaami why can’t TFI make more movies like this. #VishwakSen what a performance man. BGM is top notch. VFX looks mind blowing 🤯. Story is engaging and different. On the downside 1st half pacing is a bit slow paced but 2nd half is good. Unique attempt. Go for it. 3.75/5."

Another user wrote, "Engaging screenplay & brilliant direction 💥🤩Eye-pleasing visuals & VFX 🤩Arresting BGM 🔥Vishwak Sen's performance 🥶Pre-interval and lion action sequences."

A netizen reviewed Gaami and wrote, "#GaamiReview:  The Film delivers a cinematic spectacle with its engaging screenplay, stunning visuals, and #VishwakSen's chilling performance. The lion action sequences and pre-interval moments are pure dynamite! However, the film grapples with a lack of emotional highs, despite its grand scope and characterizations. One time watch #Gaami."

"Gaami 1st half  Review: Gaami started off with a very interesting plot but establishes very slow till the interval. A one of a kind cinematography and lighting hooks to the seat through out. Second half decides the fate," read another Gaami review on social media.

Gaami final review

Despite its slow pace, Gaami's first half is engaging. The visuals and score add to a technically sound production. The intermission is abrupt, but the central issue keeps us looking forward to the second half.

Gaami can be slow and dull at times, but it undoubtedly provides a unique experience, even if some of its subplots are underdeveloped. For those who enjoy new approaches, the visuals, score, and setting make it worthwhile to watch. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

