Game Changer Actress Anjali Says 'No One Is Allowed To Talk About Film': I Wanted To Tell But...

Advertisement

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani has been in the making for a couple of years now. Apart from a song titled Jaragandi, updates from the S Shankar directorial have been scarce. The release date of the film has been a subject of immense speculation and in one of her latest interviews, Anjali, who is playing a role in Game Changer shared that the actors of the film are not allowed to talk about it. She also did not give clarity on whether the film will release this year or in 2025.

Game Changer poster ~ Image: Ram Charan/X

Anjali on her role in Game Changer

Anjali, who will be seen opposite Vishwak Sen in Gangs Of Godavari, shared that she wants to talk a lot about Game Changer but isn't allowed to. 123 Telugu quoted her as saying, "I wanted to tell you a lot about the film, but the thing is, actors are not allowed to speak about Game Changer. Any kind of revelation or update must come from the captain of the ship, Shankar sir. If not, Shankar sir, Dil Raju Garu has the right to give updates.”

A still from Game Changer ~ Image: Ram Charan/X

She added, “I am not playing a pivotal role. I am one of the heroines in the Ram Charan starrer. We are planning to release the film very soon.”

Advertisement

Game Changer is a political thriller

Game Changer is a Telugu political action thriller in which Ram Charan will reportedly play a triple role. One of the roles is said to be that of an IAS officer. Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar also star in it.

Advertisement

Directed by S Shankar, the story of Game Changer is penned by Pizza and Jigarthanda filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.