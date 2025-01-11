Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In India

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political action thriller was expected to perform well on day 1 at the box office. The movie has collected over ₹51 crore in all languages on its opening day at the domestic ticket window. The Shankar directorial released almost three years after it went on the floors. While the numbers on the first day are encouraging, it will be a tough battle for the film to score a hit status, given more releases are lined up for the festive season.

Game Changer released on January 10 | Image: X

Game Changer box office collection day 1

The Telugu version of the film led the collections, with figures crossing the ₹42 crore mark. The film's second biggest market has turned out to be Hindi, with biz crossing the ₹7 crore mark on the opening day. The Tamil version accounted for ₹2.1 crore in the film's collection while Kannada and Malayalam versions added ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.

Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani | Image: X

The coming days will be crucial for the Ram Charan starrer as the movie will look to make the most of the festive period while it still enjoys a solo run at the ticket window.

Game Changer is Shankar's directorial debut in Telugu cinema

The political action film marks Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and 2.0. During the promotion of the film, South star Ram Charan said it was an “enriching” experience to collaborate with the acclaimed director for Game Changer.

Shankar on the sets of Game Changer | Image: X