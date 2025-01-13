Game Changer Box Office Day 3: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Scores Mediocre Opening Weekend After Fake Collection Exposé

Game Changer Box Office Collection: The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. However, following the first day of release, the film ran into controversies after a poster made by the makers claimed that the action drama minted ₹186 crores worldwide, which did not sit right with netizens. This controversy and a mixed to a negative review of the film seem to have impacted the box office collection.

Game Changer registers decline at box office amid collection inflation accusations

Game Changer opened to a decent ₹51 crore. While the value is phenomenal, it is insipid when compared to recent big releases that have registered records on opening day. The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer continued to register a dip in the subsequent days, which is unusual for Telugu films of such stature.

The movie minted ₹21.6 crores on the first Saturday. Despite it being a non-working day, Game Changer raked in ₹15.9 crores on the third day of theatrical release, which was a Sunday. The political drama amassed a total of ₹88.5 crores on the first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share, “Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film. While the 3-day total is respectable, the overall outcome should have been stronger, especially considering the high costs involved."

What is the Game Changer controversy?

Ram Charan's Game Changer hit the big screens on January 10. While the movie raked in ₹51 crore in India, as per Sacnilk, the makers have projected a ₹186 crore collection worldwide. The discrepancy in the collection led to allegations of box office inflation