Game Changer Composer Thaman S Claims Negative Trends And Trolling Are 'Killing' Cinema, Chiranjeevi Reacts

Renowned music composer Thaman S who has given several chartbuster songs for films including Game Changer, Kick, Ala Vaikunthpuramlo, Mirapkay, Dookudu and Bhagvanth Kesari among others. During an event, Thaman opened up about the negative trends affecting Telugu cinema. Later megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela too responded to the music composer’s statement on social media.

Thaman S on negative trolls and trends: We are killing our cinema

During the event of Daaku Maharaaj, Thaman S spoke about the issue, “All the technicians from other film industries are waiting for a chance to work in Telugu and here we are killing our own cinema. You can have all the fan wars but it is our responsibility to respect our producer and cinema. I am getting sick and irritated of these trolls and negative tags and trends.

Fans took to acknowledged his perspective and expressed their views. One user wrote, “Thaman stands up for cinema, highlighting the need to focus on creativity over negativity at the Daaku Maharaaj success meet”. Another user wrote, “@MusicThaman sir.... Wen u don't hve content to reach 'changing audience expectations' den u shudn't shift ur failures on othrs n hold accountable othrs for its failure at Box office... Wen director himself confessed tat he wasn't happy wit OUTPUT den how can othrs responsible”.

Chiranjeevi Kondidela’s reaction to Thaman’s statement

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note on his X handle in response to Thaman’s statement at the event. He said, “Dear Thaman… The words you spoke yesterday is heart touching. I was a little surprised to find that you, who is always joking, was so upset. But I realized that you were so hurt bad, so you had reacted in that way. Whether it is cinema or cricket or another social issue, everyone who is using social media should think about the impact of their words on those people. As someone said, the words are free, words can inspire. And Words can destroy. Choose what you wish to do. If we are positive, that energy will lead our lives in an equally positive way.”

File photo of Chiranjeevi | Source: IMDb