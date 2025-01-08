Game Changer Day 1 Advance Booking: Ram Charan Starrer Shows Strong Momentum, Mints ₹1.86 Crore Despite Limited Opening

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Game Changer. The makers have opened the advance booking of the movie in certain areas, including Karnataka (a few hours ago). The first-day collection is likely to create a record at the box office as the movie is collecting movies rapidly. The movie was supposed to release last year but owing to pending work, it was postponed.

Game Changer Day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the advance booking has been opened in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Collectively, the movie has collected ₹1.86 crore at the time of writing this article across India. The maximum collection is from Andhra Pradesh, ₹1.04 crore. Despite being open in limited areas, the movie has 2298 shows in India and sold 66949 tickets already. The maximum number of tickets that have been sold in the original version (Telugu) is 51818.

Overseas, North America has so far collected $575,000 for the US premiere.

Game Changer Controversies

After Pushpa 2, Game Changer has fallen into trouble just days ahead of the release. In the latest development, Lyca Productions is seeking permission to stop the release of Game Changer in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, Lyca Production reached out to the Tamil Producers' Council to halt Game Changer's release in Tamil Nadu until Shankar completes the pending film Indian 3. Allegedly, the director is yet to shoot a song and some key sequences of the Kamal Haasan starrer. The production house insisted that the director complete the film and then release Game Changer.