Game Changer First Review: Flop Show Or 2025's First Hit, What's The Verdict On Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer?

Game Changer First Review: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer will be releasing in theatres on January 10, 2025. S. Shankar has written and directed the film, with Sri Venkateswara Creations producing it. Before its release, the movie premiered in several countries, and early cinemagoers already shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Ram Charan’s Game Changer’s first review out

Fans will be witnessing Ram Charan’s actioner on silver screens tomorrow, January 09. However, a few X users who attended a pre-screening have shared their opinions, describing it as an "average" movie.

One viewer posted on X, "Here Is The #GameChanger Inside Reports: 1st Half Average (Good) 2nd Half Plays An Important Role Flashback Is The Soul Of A Movie Without Expectations Velthe Nachuthadhi !! Family Audience Ni Attract Chestundhi."

Another commented, “500 cr in the DUSTBIN !!!! Shame on Producers of #GameChanger for spending 500 cr on this shit 💩!! #GameChanger is the Mixture of #Nayak, #Indian 1 & 2, Sivaji etc etc! Lol.”

Film critic Manobala Vijayabalan shared his review on X, saying, "Game Changer 1st REVIEW: National Award for Ram Charan. Awesome 1st half, blockbuster interval, phenomenal flashback in 2nd half. Climax."

As the film is receiving mixed reviews it will be interesting to see how more fans are going to take it up.

What is the storyline of Game Changer?

The movie is a political action thriller featuring the tale of an honest IAS officer and his tryst to counter corruption in the political system.

ram charan in game changer | Image: x