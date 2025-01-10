Game Changer Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan Starrer Off To A Decent Start, Mints Over ₹7 Crore

Game Changer Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer released on the occasion of Sankranti. The political action thriller has scored a decent opening in the Hindi belts, collecting a little over ₹7 crore on its first day at the box office as per early estimates. After the pan-India success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, Game Changer, Ram Charan's first solo release in six years, was expected to perform in this range and seems like it has delivered. If word of mouth is good, the Shankar directorial can pick up pace in the coming days.

Game Changer released on January 10 | Image: X

Game Changer Hindi adds a decent amount to its India collection

Hindi has emerged as the second-biggest market for Game Changer after Telugu. The collections of over ₹7 crore have pushed the film's day 1 biz in India to over ₹50 crore, which is a good number. In Telugu, the movie collected ₹42 crore plus according to early estimates. The biz in Tamil remained low, with numbers touching the ₹2 crore mark. The coming days will decide the fate of the movie over the 1st weekend and its lifetime biz.

Game Changer stars Ram Charan in lead role | Image: X

Game Changer faces competition from Fateh in Hindi

Sonu Sood starrer action film Fateh also released on January 10 and has proved to be a competitor for Game Changer. Fateh scored low but good opening day figures in Hindi as the biz stood at almost ₹2.5 crore. However, it has affected the collection of the Ram Charan starrer in Hindi, which would have touched the ₹10 crore mark otherwise.

Fateh stars Sonu Sood | Image: X