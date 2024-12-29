Game Changer: Ram Charan Starrer Makers Spend Whopping ₹75 Crore On Songs? Here's What We Know

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Game Changer. To keep the audience hooked, the makers have been releasing the songs of the movie one at a time. The songs are visually rich, with commendable choreography and musical spectacle. However, do you know, the makers have spent a whopping amount just to shoot the songs?

Makers spent ₹75 crore on Game Changer tracks?

According to a report in 123telugu, the makers have spent ₹75 crore on the tracks of Game Changer in wake to make them visually and musically rich with grand sets and picturesque locations. Even the choreography in the songs is quite different and unique. Song Jaragandi was the first track to be unveiled by the makers and stands out from the rest of the tracks from the film. Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, the song was shot over 13 days on a 70-foot hill-village set with 600 dancers. Not only this, they used eco-friendly jute costumes to add a unique touch to the song.

Loading...

The romantic song NaaNaaHyraanaa was shot in New Zealand with an infrared camera for visual experience. The track titled Dhop has been shot with 100 Russian dancers.

Loading...

Fan demands Game Changer update, writes a threatening note

Sensing a delay in the release of the Game Changer trailer a Ram Charan fan threatened to kill himself. His alleged note has also gone viral on social media. As per M9 news, the letter reads, “With only 13 days left for the film’s release, fans have not received a single update about the film. You have completely ignored us and our emotions. If you do not release the trailer within the next three days or, at the very least, release the trailer as a New Year special, I will end my life as a final protest.”