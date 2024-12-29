Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan Fan Writes Threatening Letter Amid Delay, Says 'Will End My Life...'

After much wait, Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens on January 10. As the countdown to its release has begun, fans await the film's trailer. Meanwhile, sensing a delay in the release of the Game Changer trailer a Ram Charan fan threatened to kill himself. His alleged note has also gone viral on social media.

Game Changer will release on Jan 10 | Image: X

Fan demands Game Changer update, writes a threatening note

As per M9 news, the letter reads, “With only 13 days left for the film’s release, fans have not received a single update about the film. You have completely ignored us and our emotions. If you do not release the trailer within the next three days or, at the very least, release the trailer as a New Year special, I will end my life as a final protest.” For Ram Charan fans, this situation is nothing short of agonising.

Ram Charan said yes to Game Changer before RRR

Director S. Shankar, who is known for Kadhalan, Nayak: The Real Hero, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and others, has shared that Telugu star Ram Charan decided to be a part of the upcoming film Game Changer before the release of his global hit RRR. Game Changer promises to showcase Ram Charan in an intriguing avatar.

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in a still from Game Changer | Image: X