The official trailer for Gangs of Godavari is finally out. The makers have shared the same a mere five days ahead of the film's slated May end release. Vishwak Sen taps into his angry young side as he takes on the role of Rathna, a virtually fearless gangster from Andhra Pradesh's Godavari.

Gangs of Godavari trailer, now out



The official trailer for Gangs of Godavari was shared on the official YouTube channel of Sithara Entertainment, the production house bankrolling the project. Vishwak Sen seamlessly embraces the role of a menacing local gangster. The twist in the tale is that though there is much that is dark about him, he has somewhat of a moral compass making him an anti-hero.

Rathna's political aspirations appear to be the crux of the story as he goes about dealing with authorities and fighting back, in his own unique way. Also part of the film, and prominently featured in the trailer, is actress Neha Shetty, who plays Rathna's love interest. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film also stars Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. The music for the film has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja with editing having been helmed by National Award winning editor, Navin Nooli.

Gangs of Godavari was initially eyeing a December release



Gangs of Godavari was initially slated for a release in the first week of December last year. However, owing to some key segments left to film, coupled with threat of competition from other big releases in the same stretch such as Nani's Hi Nanna and Nithin's Extra Ordinary Man, the release of the film was pushed ahead.

At the time, Vishwak Sen had reacted rather aggressively to the situation stating how he would refuse to promote the film if it did not release within the month itself. He was eventually reasoned with by producer Naga Vamsi. Earlier in April, the new release date for the film was set at May 17. However, this too was changed to May 31, which appears to what the makers are now proceeding with.