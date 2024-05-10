Advertisement

Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs Of Godavari is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. However, the fans will have to wait a little longer as the makers have postponed the movie once again. Originally, the movie was supposed to release in May, but the makers postponed it owing to pending works. Later, it was announced that the movie would hit the theatres on May 17, but for the second time, the movie was postponed.

When will Gangs Of Godavari release?

On Wednesday, Sithara Entertainments, the production house of Gangs Of Godavari, dropped a post on X, announcing the new release date of the movie. The action drama will now hit the big screens on May 31. The makers didn't reveal why they are postponing the movie and just added that it will release on the day Sen's Falaknuma Das was released in 2019.

"Our gutsy Gangster 𝑳𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 to arrive a little late but with a big Bang! After 5 years, Mass ka Das @VishwakSenActor is coming to theatres on the same date as #FalaknumaDas, on 31st May to create history worldwide with #GangsOfGodavari," read the caption.

— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts)

What do we know about Gangs Of Godavari?

Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the movie is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Apart from Sen, the movie also stars Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. Set in the Godavari region, Sen plays a fisherman in this action drama, boasting a realistic backdrop centred around the fishing mafia. The film's soundtrack album and background score have been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

(A file photo of Gangs Of Godavari | Image: Instagram)

Gangs of Godavari to have a second part?

During a media event lately, producer Naga Vamsi confirmed that a sequel to the film is underway. Director Krishna Chaitanya has already prepared a sequel contingent upon the success of the first installment.