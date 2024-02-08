Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 4: Mahesh Babu Starrer Inches Towards The ₹100 Crore Mark

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu released on the occasion of Sankranti and opened to a great start at the box office. The film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas is still going strong despite stiff competition from other Sankranti releases and is marching towards ₹200 crore worldwide collection. As per reports by Sacnilk, Guntur Kaaram collected ₹41.3 crore on its opening day and is now a few days away from touching ₹100 crore mark in India.

A still from Guntur Kaaram | Image: IMDb

Guntur Kaaram faces tough competition from HanuMan

Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 and clashed with Teja Sajja's HanuMan. As per Sacnilk, both the films had a neck-to-neck competition on Monday and earned ₹14.50 crore at the box office. Nevertheless, Guntur Kaaram's total collection now stands at ₹83.40 crore in India. According to the makers, the film raked in ₹164 crore worldwide in just three days and is closer to ₹200 crore mark worldwide.

Guntur Kaaram enjoyed an overall 46.07 percent Telugu occupancy on Monday. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 26.69 percent, the afternoon shows had a slight growth with 47.53 percent occupancy. On the other hand, the evening shows had an occupancy of 59.67 percent and the night shows had an occupancy of 50.37 percent. Regions like Guntur, Vizag-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and others had more than 50 percent of Telugu occupancy.

Guntur Kaaram's team to take legal action

Despite garnering positive reviews from both audiences and critics, Guntur Kaaram fell victim to what appears to be a deliberate effort to tarnish its image. The alleged orchestration of fake votes is believed to be part of a larger strategy by an unidentified anti-group.

The Film Chamber is reportedly sending legal notices to BookMyShow, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged fake voting campaign. The film's team, along with the producer, is reportedly scheduled to meet with cyber crime police on Monday to officially file a complaint. The aim is to take legal action against those engaged in negative publicity, with concerns looming about the potential decrease in movie collections due to the alleged zero rating.

