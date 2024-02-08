HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma Film Mints Over ₹55 Crores In India

Advertisement

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja is running successfully in theatres. Even though the film opened to a lukewarm response at the box office, the film emerged as a success owing to good word of mouth. Now, Prasanth Varma's HanuMan passed its first Monday test with flying colours. The film collected ₹14.50 crore on Monday, as per reports by Sacnilk.

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Teja Sajja's HanuMan gives tough competition to Guntur Kaaram

Teja Sajja's film HanuMan had a decent opening at the box office. The movie opened to ₹8.05 crore on day 1, from which ₹2.1 crore came from Hindi language only at the box office. On the opening weekend collection, the film has amassed a total of ₹40.65 crore, out of which ₹12 crore is from the Hindi language. Now, on its first Monday, HanuMan collected ₹14.50 crore, taking its total collection to ₹55.15 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film is giving tough competition to Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram as it also collected ₹14.50 crore at the box office.

Advertisement

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

With this, Teja Sajja starrer has also added another feather to its cap at the box office. HanuMan has surpassed KGF and Kantara's first Monday collection. While KGF collected ₹10.60 crore on its first Monday, Kantara earned ₹3.7 crore. HanuMan enjoyed an overall 80.11 percent Telugu occupancy on Monday. While the morning shows had an occupancy of 70.89 percent, the afternoon shows had a slight growth with 84.44 percent occupancy. On the other hand, the evening shows had an occupancy of 83.18 percent, and the night shows had an occupancy of 81.92 percent. Regions like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal, and others had more than 90 percent of Telugu occupancy.

Advertisement

HanuMan poster | Image: IMDb

Prasanth Varma says HanuMan is not a 'propaganda' film

In an era where certain audience segments express sensitivity to religious references in films, Prasanth Varma acknowledged that certain audience segments express sensitivity to religious references in films. The director emphasised his cautious approach to filmmaking, particularly when dealing with potentially sensitive themes. Despite the nature of his latest creation, he said HanuMan is primarily a superhero film meant for pure entertainment. He categorically stated that the film is neither a religious nor a propaganda film.

In an earlier media interaction, Prasanth said, "I will never make films with the thought of just making money. So the intention is always right — to make a genuine and original film. Not just because I am touching on a religious topic but I am always cautious that my films won’t hurt anyone." The film released on January 12, 2024, and clashed with several films including Guntur Kaaram.