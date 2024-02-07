English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 7: Mahesh Babu Starrer Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark Worldwide in 1st Week

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu, opened to a great start at the box office. The film released alongside Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan and Saindhav.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image:X/Mahesh Babu fanpage
Guntur Kaaram was one of the significant releases this Makar Sankranti. The film hit the big screen on January 12. The movie is headlined by Mahesh Babu and marks his third collaboration with director Trivkram. The film was released alongside Captain Miller, Ayalaan, HanuMan, Saindhav, Naa Saami Ranga and Merry Christmas on Sankranti. The Mahesh Babu starrer has been dominating the box office ever since release.

Guntur Kaaram enters ₹100 crore club in India in just 1 week 

Guntur Kaaram opened to a staggering ₹41.3 crore in India. The film has been recording a steady business at the ticketing counter ever since. On its first Thursday, day 7 of release, the Mahesh Babu starrer raked in ₹4.65 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. 

After a seven-day theatrical run, Guntur Kaaram has amassed a total of ₹106.40 crore in India. The figure is higher than the other films released on the Sankranti holiday. However, despite a staggering collection, the film has been recording a decline in collection. The second weekend remains crucial to assess the film’s overall performance as Dhanush’s film Captain Miller has booked January 25 for the release of its Telugu version.  

Guntur Kaaram collects record numbers in a worldwide collection 

On January 19, the official handle of Mahesh Babu-Trivikram film took to their official social media account to share an update on the box office collection. At the end of its first week, the movie has scripted history by collecting ₹212 crore gross at the worldwide box office, as per the film team. 

The movie makers claim that the Mahesh Babu film “#GunturKaaram storms into history, setting an ALL-TIME REGIONAL FILM RECORD with 2️12 Cr+ in its First Week.” The movie has been bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations and also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

 

 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

