Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

THEATRICAL SHOWDOWN / Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan Box Office Day 2: Mahesh Babu Starrer Earns 4 times More Than Teja's Film

Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan and Mahesh Babu's film Guntur Kaaram were released on January 12. Here's how the films performed on Day 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan
posters | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The South Indian box office witnessed a fierce battle as several films hit the theatres around Makar Sankranti, but one film stood out. Teja Sajja, in the titular role of Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma, has taken the box office by storm since its release on January 12, 2024. Despite facing tough competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Hanuman strategically chose the festival period for its release.

How did HanuMan perform on Day 2?

Pre-release paid premieres played a pivotal role in creating a buzz around HanuMan, effectively countering the impact of the Guntur Kaaram storm. The film achieved an impressive box office collection of 12.55 crore on its opening day.

(Poster of HanuMan | Image: Teja Sajja/X)

On its second day, it earned an outstanding collection in the range of 13-13.20 crore across all languages. The Hindi belt contributed significantly, adding 3.20-3.40 crore to the overall box office figures.

Combining the first two days at the box office, Hanuman is set to land between 25.15-25.35 crore in all languages and 5.35-5.55 crore in Hindi.

How much did Guntur Kaaram earn on Day 2?

While Hanuman thrives, it faces the challenge of multiple clashes at the box office. Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu has also made a significant impact, earning over Rs 53.80 crore overall by its second day.

(Poster of HanuMan | Image: Teja Sajja/X)

The film had an overall 44.54% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, following the morning shows with 34.84%, afternoon shows with 46.98%, and evening shows with 51.80%.

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story.

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

What more do we know about Guntur Kaaram?

The movie has been bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations and also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu among others. Guntur Kaaram has crossed over $1 million in pre-release sales and is expected to earn over Rs 50 crores on its opening day.

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

