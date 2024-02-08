English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Guntur Kaaram Makers React to Negative Reviews of Mahesh Babu Starrer, Encourage Fans To Watch Film

Both Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi reinstated that despite the early reviews, Guntur Kaaram remains a wholesome family film that has all elements of an entertainer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image:X/Mahesh Babu fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Notable Telugu film producers Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi held a press conference earlier this afternoon to issue official statement about the initial box office trend and reports for the latest Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. The family drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas opened to a mammoth figure of Rs 42 crore, while receiving mixed reviews from its target audience on day 1.

Dil Raju file image | Image: Instagram/Dil Raju

I guarantee you will be entertained: Naga Vamsi

Speaking about the response to the film overall, Naga Vamsi stated, “It’s a perfect family entertainer for the festival, and has all the right elements - action, comedy, sentiments. Just ignore all the negative reviews being said about the movie, and walk in - I guarantee you will be entertained.”

Producer Dil Raju admitted that while the 1am show was followed by reports of mixed reviews, with many calling it ‘average’ while others labelling it as a good film. However, Dil Raju added that from the few personal conversations he had with the audience, and when he eventually watched the film, he remained assured about his evaluation that Guntur Kaaram is a strong mother-son bond cinema, and a proper Mahesh Babu character-driven cinema.

Advertisement
Naga Vamsi and Trivikram Srinivas | Image: Instagram/Naga Vamsi

People were enjoying, hooting throughout: Dil Raju

Dil Raju further reflected upon how early negative reviews around a movie often end up diluting the viewer’s experience when they watch the film eventually amid all the conversations. He elaborated, “If you walk in after hearing all negative talk, you end up focusing more on the shortcomings rather than the good parts.

Advertisement

He added, “Guntur Kaaram is a family entertainer, perfect for the occasion of Sankranthi when family audience can all come in together and enjoy a soft family drama with each other’s company.

Dil Raju further noted his observations from his second viewing of the film on Friday evening, adding, “People were enjoying and hooting throughout, be it for Trivikram’s dialogues or Mahesh Babu’s character, or the entire stretch between Mass song and the climax with the emotional moments. If you see all these aspects, it’s a positive film.”

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement