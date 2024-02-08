Advertisement

Notable Telugu film producers Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi held a press conference earlier this afternoon to issue official statement about the initial box office trend and reports for the latest Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. The family drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas opened to a mammoth figure of Rs 42 crore, while receiving mixed reviews from its target audience on day 1.

Dil Raju file image | Image: Instagram/Dil Raju

I guarantee you will be entertained: Naga Vamsi

Speaking about the response to the film overall, Naga Vamsi stated, “It’s a perfect family entertainer for the festival, and has all the right elements - action, comedy, sentiments. Just ignore all the negative reviews being said about the movie, and walk in - I guarantee you will be entertained.”

Producer Dil Raju admitted that while the 1am show was followed by reports of mixed reviews, with many calling it ‘average’ while others labelling it as a good film. However, Dil Raju added that from the few personal conversations he had with the audience, and when he eventually watched the film, he remained assured about his evaluation that Guntur Kaaram is a strong mother-son bond cinema, and a proper Mahesh Babu character-driven cinema.

Advertisement

Naga Vamsi and Trivikram Srinivas | Image: Instagram/Naga Vamsi

People were enjoying, hooting throughout: Dil Raju

Dil Raju further reflected upon how early negative reviews around a movie often end up diluting the viewer’s experience when they watch the film eventually amid all the conversations. He elaborated, “If you walk in after hearing all negative talk, you end up focusing more on the shortcomings rather than the good parts.

Advertisement

He added, “Guntur Kaaram is a family entertainer, perfect for the occasion of Sankranthi when family audience can all come in together and enjoy a soft family drama with each other’s company.

Dil Raju further noted his observations from his second viewing of the film on Friday evening, adding, “People were enjoying and hooting throughout, be it for Trivikram’s dialogues or Mahesh Babu’s character, or the entire stretch between Mass song and the climax with the emotional moments. If you see all these aspects, it’s a positive film.”