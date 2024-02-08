Advertisement

Prashanth Varma's mythological superhero spectacle, HanuMan, showed remarkable success on its debut day. The film overshadowed the performance of the much-anticipated Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer, Merry Christmas. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film secured an impressive ₹11.91 crore in India on its release day.

HanuMan box office collection Day 1

Released concurrently with Merry Christmas, HanuMan outpaced its rival by a substantial margin. While Merry Christmas managed to accumulate ₹2.55 crore, HanuMan soared, minting over five times the revenue on its release day. With a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes, HanuMan has garnered high praise, securing an outstanding rating of 9.7 out of 10 on the BookMyShow portal.

(HanuMan poster | Teja Sajja/X)

Teja Sajja believes in divine intervention

HanuMan's release date coincides with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Addressing the coincidence in the same interview, Teja Sajja called this moment "a divine blessing". He revealed that HanuMan was supposed to be released in the middle of 2023 but due to some unforeseen events, it got postponed.

(HanuMan poster | Teja Sajja/X)

The actor said, “We were supposed to release this film on May 12th, but as the content wasn’t ready by that time. Prashanth needed some more time. So by that time, they asked for six months to get the copy and the content ready. So we have placed it for January because Sankranti is a season in our culture where larger number of audience gather in the theatres. So this is totally a divine blessing for us.”

Advertisement

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story.

Advertisement

Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

