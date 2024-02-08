English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Off To A Dull Start

Merry Christmas hit the big screens on January 12. The film stars Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi together for the first time and is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Merry Christmas poster
Merry Christmas poster | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Merry Christmas hit the big screen on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on screen for the first time. Sriram Raghavan directs the movie. Merry Christmas released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film opened to a lagging start at the domestic box office. 

Merry Christmas opens to decent box office numbers

Merry Christmas has opened to a decent start at the domestic box office. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif starrer minted ₹2.55 crore in India. In the Hindi language, the film is running with a theatre occupancy of 6.81% in the morning show, 8.98% in the afternoon shows and 12.14% in the evening shows. 

In the Tamil and Telugu languages, the film faces severe competition from other Pongal releases like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and Ayalaan. Guntur Kaaram has emerged victorious in the five-way clash. The Mahesh Babu starrer collected a staggering ₹42 crore on its opening day. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan minted ₹2 crore in the Hindi language itself, close to the collection of Merry Christmas

More about Merry Christmas 

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed. The movie will now hit the big screens on January 12.  

 

Merry Christmas official poster | Image: IMDb

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under the production banner of Tips Productions. The film was shot and was released in Hindi and in Tamil languages. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. 

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement