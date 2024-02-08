Merry Christmas Box Office Day 1: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Off To A Dull Start

Advertisement

Merry Christmas hit the big screen on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on screen for the first time. Sriram Raghavan directs the movie. Merry Christmas released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film opened to a lagging start at the domestic box office.

Merry Christmas opens to decent box office numbers

Merry Christmas has opened to a decent start at the domestic box office. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif starrer minted ₹2.55 crore in India. In the Hindi language, the film is running with a theatre occupancy of 6.81% in the morning show, 8.98% in the afternoon shows and 12.14% in the evening shows.

In the Tamil and Telugu languages, the film faces severe competition from other Pongal releases like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and Ayalaan. Guntur Kaaram has emerged victorious in the five-way clash. The Mahesh Babu starrer collected a staggering ₹42 crore on its opening day. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan minted ₹2 crore in the Hindi language itself, close to the collection of Merry Christmas.

More about Merry Christmas

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed. The movie will now hit the big screens on January 12.

Merry Christmas official poster | Image: IMDb

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under the production banner of Tips Productions. The film was shot and was released in Hindi and in Tamil languages. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

(With inputs from IANS)